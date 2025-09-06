Vanguard Value ETF $VTV is Rise Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 15.1% of Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $34,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,729,000 after buying an additional 107,405 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,683,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,259,000 after buying an additional 531,068 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,985,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,810,000 after buying an additional 442,395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,683,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,288,000 after buying an additional 70,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,499,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,677,000 after buying an additional 270,146 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $182.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.40. The stock has a market cap of $143.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $183.93.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

