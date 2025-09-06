Parkwood LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,072 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF accounts for 1.8% of Parkwood LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $19,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at about $11,702,000. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,004,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 315,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after buying an additional 175,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 77.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 107,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 46,912 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $63.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.58. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $69.89.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

