Ruggaard & Associates LLC Purchases 2,331 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Ruggaard & Associates LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA opened at $50.61 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $51.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.59.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

