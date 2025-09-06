Parkwood LLC Grows Stock Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 62.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $15,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 70,115.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,282,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,805 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $360,262,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ASML by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,562,000 after acquiring an additional 367,505 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in ASML by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 642,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,215,000 after acquiring an additional 307,214 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in ASML by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 708,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,183,000 after acquiring an additional 268,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $781.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $873.65. The company has a market capitalization of $307.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $749.11 and its 200 day moving average is $726.36.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.856 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $923.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

