Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 2,375 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $8,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its position in RTX by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in RTX by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,973,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,075,000 after purchasing an additional 936,953 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. The trade was a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $154.00 price objective on RTX and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $157.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.55. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $161.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 59.78%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

