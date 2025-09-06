Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 90.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,419 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3%

PEP stock opened at $146.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $179.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.60.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

