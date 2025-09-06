Banque Transatlantique SA Buys New Shares in GitLab Inc. $GTLB

Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of GitLab by 9,968.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 42,764 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of GitLab by 5.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GitLab by 19.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of GitLab by 43.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 16,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Trading Up 5.2%

GitLab stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.90 and a 12 month high of $74.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average is $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,143.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 0.55%.The company had revenue of $214.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on GitLab from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised GitLab to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on GitLab from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 103,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,005. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 129,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $5,476,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 551,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,360,513.04. This trade represents a 18.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 464,950 shares of company stock valued at $20,025,356. 16.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GitLab Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

