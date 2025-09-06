GitLab Inc. $GTLB Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,446,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,314 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $65,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GitLab by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,445,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,936,000 after purchasing an additional 302,864 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of GitLab by 15.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,487,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,919,000 after purchasing an additional 332,592 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of GitLab by 109.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,426,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,830 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of GitLab by 2,456.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,295,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 22.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,603,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,365,000 after buying an additional 289,683 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $45.73 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $37.90 and a one year high of $74.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,143.25 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.35.

Insider Activity at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. GitLab had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $214.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $4,500,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 103,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,005. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,950 shares of company stock worth $20,025,356 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GTLB. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of GitLab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.39.

GitLab Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

