Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 98.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,644 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.9%

CBOE opened at $232.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.30 and a fifty-two week high of $255.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $218.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $231.38.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

