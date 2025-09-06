Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $745,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 113.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 620.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW opened at $913.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $189.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.02, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $936.79 and a 200 day moving average of $922.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $678.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.63, for a total transaction of $5,339,369.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,614 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,590.82. This trade represents a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,526,684.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,594,950.60. This represents a 12.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,976 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,775. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,120.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,115.20.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

