Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 312 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 234.4% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 42.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 441,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $412,059,000 after acquiring an additional 130,946 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,227,468,000 after acquiring an additional 110,432 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 148.5% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Zacks Research lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,317.58.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,348 shares of company stock valued at $109,498,489 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,243.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,225.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,123.79. The company has a market capitalization of $528.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $660.80 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

