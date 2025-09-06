Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Has $14.87 Million Stake in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for about 1.8% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $14,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $810.00 target price (up previously from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on McKesson from $766.00 to $772.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $725.10.

McKesson Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of MCK stock opened at $687.03 on Friday. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $464.42 and a 12 month high of $737.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $699.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $690.52. The company has a market capitalization of $85.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The company had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total value of $218,347.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,031.19. This represents a 33.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.09, for a total value of $13,716,411.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,884.48. The trade was a 41.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,560 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,602. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

