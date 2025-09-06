iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD Stock Holdings Decreased by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nepc LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 107.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 412,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 700,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,205,000 after purchasing an additional 75,690 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $91.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.16. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.6311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

