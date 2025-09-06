Mount Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 524,200 CarGurus, Inc. $CARG

Mount Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 524,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,270,000. CarGurus comprises 4.9% of Mount Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mount Capital Ltd owned 0.50% of CarGurus as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 83.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 49.8% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of CARG stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $41.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average is $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $234.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. CarGurus has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.580 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $125,378.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 216,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,176,459.93. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $137,919.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 115,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,405.47. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,077 in the last three months. 16.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

