Plancorp LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $210.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.57 and a 200 day moving average of $192.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $160.23 and a one year high of $219.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

