Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Research

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

NEM has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.90 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.15.

Get Newmont alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NEM

Newmont Stock Up 1.7%

NEM stock opened at $76.14 on Thursday. Newmont has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $77.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $83.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.61 and a 200 day moving average of $55.94.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.50%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $154,923.43. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,205.91. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $477,160.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,472.30. This trade represents a 17.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,559. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter worth approximately $3,242,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 160.1% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 49,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 30,189 shares during the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH bought a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter worth approximately $2,511,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 99.6% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 19,335 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newmont

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.