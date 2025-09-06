Plancorp LLC Acquires 2,598 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $14,176,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 361,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,117,639.75. This represents a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total value of $2,528,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 789,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,720,577.92. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,286,457 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 9.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $334.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.43, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.90 and a 12 month high of $356.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.00.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

