Plancorp LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF $DFLV

Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,473,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,411,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,276,000 after purchasing an additional 49,471 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,818,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,160,000 after purchasing an additional 185,117 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,742,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,851,000 after purchasing an additional 502,401 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,816,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,540,000 after purchasing an additional 137,749 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFLV stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.14. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $32.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.52.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.