Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 2.8% of Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,114,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,084 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,159,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,430 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,058.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,740,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,431 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 153.9% in the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 1,799,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,012 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,918,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,462,000 after purchasing an additional 902,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $50.75. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.09 and a beta of 0.03.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.