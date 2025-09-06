Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO Shares Acquired by PointState Capital LP

PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 117.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 614,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,263 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management makes up approximately 1.2% of PointState Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. PointState Capital LP owned 0.11% of Apollo Global Management worth $84,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 48,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 48.9% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 310,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,500,000 after purchasing an additional 101,919 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 14,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $21,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.56.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $657,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 83,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,148,527.76. This represents a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total transaction of $2,249,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 332,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,234,418.89. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $131.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.58 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.64. The company has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.69.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 13.25%.The business had revenue of $6,550,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.