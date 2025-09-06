PointState Capital LP Trims Stake in Vistra Corp. $VST

PointState Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514,332 shares during the quarter. PointState Capital LP owned 0.12% of Vistra worth $48,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA raised its position in Vistra by 132.0% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Vistra by 275.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Vistra from $145.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Vistra and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Melius initiated coverage on Vistra in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price target on Vistra and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.43.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $187.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.90 and a 1 year high of $216.85.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

