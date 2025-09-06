Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.38.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $168.11 on Friday. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $121.43 and a twelve month high of $186.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.28.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 10,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total value of $1,589,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 108,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,262,552.30. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $2,010,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 115,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,528.80. This trade represents a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 867,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $139,378,000 after purchasing an additional 23,314 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 3,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

