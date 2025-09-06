Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Purchases 3,451 Shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF $LGOV

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,194,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,680,000 after purchasing an additional 268,657 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,462,000 after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,014,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,815,000 after acquiring an additional 149,850 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,004,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after acquiring an additional 314,626 shares during the period. Finally, GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 980,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,090,000 after buying an additional 104,645 shares in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LGOV stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.60 million, a P/E ratio of -11,448.06 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average is $21.29. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $23.64.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

