EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Stock Position Increased by Panoramic Capital LLC

Panoramic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,910 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up approximately 4.8% of Panoramic Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Panoramic Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,981,854 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,922,633,000 after buying an additional 348,895 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,485,402,000 after buying an additional 1,188,552 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,077,928 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $779,433,000 after buying an additional 358,916 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,909,297 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $757,808,000 after buying an additional 223,294 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,530,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $709,201,000 after buying an additional 60,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Stephens started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $117.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.70.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

