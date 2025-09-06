Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Sells 150,897 Shares of Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,897 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. owned about 0.06% of Docusign worth $10,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Docusign by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in Docusign by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 174,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,177,000 after purchasing an additional 79,720 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Docusign by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 245,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,964,000 after purchasing an additional 57,110 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Docusign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in Docusign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,477,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOCU stock opened at $79.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.53 and its 200-day moving average is $79.40. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.02. Docusign Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $107.86.

Docusign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Docusign had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $800.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docusign announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $39,713.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $654,827.85. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $1,132,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 110,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,282,080.40. This represents a 12.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,552 shares of company stock worth $5,983,631 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Docusign in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Docusign from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

