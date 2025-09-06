Needham Investment Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

Needham Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in Corning by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,200,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,045,000 after acquiring an additional 700,442 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Corning by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Corning by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Corning by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,300,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,558,000 after acquiring an additional 23,781 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 82,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $5,352,294.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 809,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,757,941.05. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 14,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $877,026.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 78,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,520.48. The trade was a 15.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,950 shares of company stock valued at $10,449,192 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $71.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 75.65, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $71.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.68.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%.The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 119.15%.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Corning from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

