Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys New Stake in Alkami Technology, Inc. $ALKT

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 92,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALKT. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 114,550.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Prerna Sachdeva sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $73,462.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 66,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,670.36. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 20,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $504,262.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 409,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,148,851.64. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,396,162 shares of company stock valued at $29,692,440 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

Alkami Technology stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.94 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.98.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

