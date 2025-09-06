Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases 2,400 Shares of Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of Roblox by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 819.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.67, for a total transaction of $802,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 301,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,264,478.41. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 20,552 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $2,419,175.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 242,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,541,025.99. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,047,908 shares of company stock worth $215,580,184. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Stock Performance

Roblox stock opened at $127.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.56. Roblox Corporation has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $150.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $82.42 billion, a PE ratio of -89.35 and a beta of 1.62.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%.The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $62.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $79.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, August 18th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

