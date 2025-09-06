Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Sold by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,360,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,859,000 after buying an additional 6,543,132 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $399,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,661,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,272,117,000 after buying an additional 5,050,159 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 748.3% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,700,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,033,000 after buying an additional 3,264,557 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 662.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,119,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,566,000 after buying an additional 2,710,894 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Melius cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $217,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,743.05. This represents a 14.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 121,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,314,764.96. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,783 shares of company stock valued at $407,716. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $63.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48. The stock has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of -487.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.30.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -184.62%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

