NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $3.45 Million Holdings in LivaNova PLC $LIVN

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.16% of LivaNova worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in LivaNova by 2,299.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 214,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 128,200 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,733 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIVN opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.68. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $32.48 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 0.97.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $352.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

