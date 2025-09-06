NFJ Investment Group LLC Trims Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. $EWBC

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $107.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.36 and a 200 day moving average of $94.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $113.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.04 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 26.06%.East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $4,135,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 888,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,833,901.32. The trade was a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,270. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,601 shares of company stock worth $6,543,972. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EWBC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

