Interval Partners LP Sells 15,163 Shares of Cummins Inc. $CMI

Interval Partners LP cut its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 59.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,163 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,013,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Melius Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Cummins from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.29.

Cummins Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $400.13 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.02 and a 12-month high of $408.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $1.22. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 37.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total value of $2,015,205.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,738 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,925.44. This trade represents a 19.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,632,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,582 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,710. This represents a 17.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,039 shares of company stock worth $10,385,075. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

