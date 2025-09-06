Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $12.66 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $12,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $489.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $520.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.40. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.14 and a twelve month high of $582.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $462.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. William Blair downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $534.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Ameriprise Financial

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total transaction of $5,032,910.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,613.83. This trade represents a 47.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.