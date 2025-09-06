Invenomic Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 40,828 Koppers Holdings Inc. $KOP

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.20% of Koppers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Koppers by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 222,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 3.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 50.1% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 91,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 30,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 68.7% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $28.89 on Friday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $569.73 million, a PE ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Koppers Announces Dividend

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). Koppers had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 0.76%.The company had revenue of $504.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Koppers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.600 EPS. Analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on KOP. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Koppers from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

Featured Stories

