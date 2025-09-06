Pingora Partners LLC Sells 443 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Pingora Partners LLC cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,003,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $375,662,000 after acquiring an additional 457,045 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 63,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,384,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,619,000 after buying an additional 41,519 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 95,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $38.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $31.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 16,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 136,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,826. This trade represents a 13.23% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $470,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 158,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,671.10. The trade was a 10.45% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

