Pacific Center for Financial Services Has $38.49 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Pacific Center for Financial Services lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 10.2% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $38,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2%

VTI opened at $319.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $312.19 and a 200 day moving average of $291.88. The company has a market cap of $523.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $322.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

