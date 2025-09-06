Pingora Partners LLC Purchases 1,096 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Pingora Partners LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Pingora Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $369,191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,906,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,854,644,000 after buying an additional 2,049,163 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,616,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $922,467,000 after buying an additional 2,038,641 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 10,369.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,873,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $162,783,000 after buying an additional 1,855,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $590,807,000 after buying an additional 1,416,174 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MU. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $84.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $9,852,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 275,067 shares in the company, valued at $33,877,251.72. This trade represents a 22.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $11,625,142.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 201,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,264,399.74. This trade represents a 31.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 264,884 shares of company stock valued at $32,363,889. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of MU opened at $131.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.70. The stock has a market cap of $147.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.47. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $131.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.29%.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

