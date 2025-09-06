Interval Partners LP Acquires New Stake in Southern Company (The) $SO

Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in Southern by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 7,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Southern by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Southern by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,298,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,002,000 after purchasing an additional 299,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SO. Mizuho increased their target price on Southern from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.92.

Southern Trading Down 0.1%

Southern stock opened at $91.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $96.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,250,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,897,795. This represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.