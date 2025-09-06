iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Sold by Pacific Center for Financial Services

Pacific Center for Financial Services trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,863,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,086,000 after purchasing an additional 25,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.62. The company has a market cap of $101.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

