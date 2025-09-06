Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,539 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $15,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,998.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,163,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,144,000 after buying an additional 1,108,516 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $97,935,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4,770.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 641,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,679,000 after acquiring an additional 627,918 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 889,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,674,000 after acquiring an additional 597,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 123.6% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,078,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,609,000 after acquiring an additional 596,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.50.

Shares of DECK opened at $120.37 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1-year low of $93.72 and a 1-year high of $223.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 19.42%.The company had revenue of $964.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

