Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $16.65 Million Stake in Public Storage $PSA

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,192 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $16,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Public Storage from $368.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $328.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.62.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $297.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $256.60 and a fifty-two week high of $369.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.93. The company has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.05. Public Storage had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 130.86%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

