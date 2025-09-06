argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $772.8421.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of argenex from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of argenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of argenex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of argenex in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of argenex from $720.00 to $774.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st.

Shares of argenex stock opened at $750.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $627.89 and a 200 day moving average of $602.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.41. argenex has a 1 year low of $510.05 and a 1 year high of $754.00.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $866.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.82 million. argenex had a net margin of 40.98% and a return on equity of 21.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that argenex will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of argenex by 56.4% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenex in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of argenex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenex in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of argenex by 102.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

