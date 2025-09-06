Morgan Stanley $MS Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 11,095.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 191,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,074,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,003 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $148.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.79. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $94.09 and a 12 month high of $151.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 13.06%.The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.30%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MS. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael A. Pizzi sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $2,531,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 136,407 shares in the company, valued at $19,181,552.34. This represents a 11.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 43,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $6,141,499.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 294,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,480,422.50. This trade represents a 12.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,149 shares of company stock valued at $20,841,628. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.