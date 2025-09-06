Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Ringcentral, Inc. $RNG

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,027 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Ringcentral worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ringcentral in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ringcentral by 26.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ringcentral during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ringcentral by 1,803.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ringcentral in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Ringcentral in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ringcentral in a research report on Friday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ringcentral from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ringcentral from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ringcentral from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ringcentral currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.62.

Ringcentral Stock Performance

Shares of RNG opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.06. Ringcentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -227.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $620.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.90 million. Ringcentral had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. Ringcentral’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Ringcentral has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.060-1.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.320 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ringcentral, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ringcentral

In other Ringcentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 46,932 shares of Ringcentral stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $1,358,681.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 462,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,387,319.55. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kira Makagon sold 21,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $586,612.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 413,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,439,597.39. This represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,391 shares of company stock worth $3,095,392. 6.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ringcentral

(Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Featured Articles

