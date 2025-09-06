Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes $560,000 Position in Fortive Corporation $FTV

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fortive by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FTV. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Fortive from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Fortive from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.79.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE FTV opened at $47.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.00. Fortive Corporation has a 12-month low of $46.34 and a 12-month high of $83.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.62%.The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Fortive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Fortive announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 27th that permits the company to repurchase 15,630,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.