Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 903 CME Group Inc. $CME

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 122.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 612.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $270.53 per share, for a total transaction of $69,255.68. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 258,196 shares in the company, valued at $69,849,763.88. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total transaction of $3,229,407.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,734,436.80. This trade represents a 40.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of CME opened at $261.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.86. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.38 and a fifty-two week high of $290.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CME. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.