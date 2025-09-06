Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 983.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $116,828,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,736,465,326.50. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR opened at $135.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.90 and a 200-day moving average of $126.13. The company has a market capitalization of $120.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.04, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.93. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

