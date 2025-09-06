27,289 Shares in Aon plc $AON Acquired by Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,891,000. AON accounts for about 2.1% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,778,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,893,382,000 after acquiring an additional 258,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AON by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,864,000 after acquiring an additional 469,238 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 318.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,397 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,390,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,053,000 after acquiring an additional 61,350 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in AON by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,163,000 after buying an additional 131,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $370.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.42. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $323.73 and a twelve month high of $412.97.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.09. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%.The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AON shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AON from $411.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $438.00 price objective (up previously from $436.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $402.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.69.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

