Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Invests $14.43 Million in ACV Auctions Inc. $ACVA

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,023,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,426,000. ACV Auctions makes up about 2.8% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned approximately 0.61% of ACV Auctions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,301,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,594,000 after buying an additional 1,055,310 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 6.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,084,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,005,000 after buying an additional 510,680 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 10.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,214,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,560,000 after buying an additional 592,107 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 9.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,427,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,474,000 after buying an additional 447,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ACV Auctions by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,041,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,705,000 after purchasing an additional 326,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ACV Auctions

In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 340,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,616.96. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 34,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $551,140.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 379,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,309.85. This trade represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $16.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

ACV Auctions Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.68. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $23.46.

ACV Auctions Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

