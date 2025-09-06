Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Invests $5.12 Million in LGI Homes, Inc. $LGIH

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 77,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned about 0.33% of LGI Homes as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,628,000 after acquiring an additional 22,615 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 56,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LGIH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

Shares of LGIH opened at $67.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 18.18 and a quick ratio of 0.64. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $125.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.75.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.15. LGI Homes had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $483.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

